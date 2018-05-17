Milan
Young man killed by friend after night of drugs, alcohol (2)
27-year-old suspected of stabbing victim to death in street
17 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 17 - A 27-year-old man was arrested by police on Thursday on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old friend after a row broke out in the street during a night spent consuming cocaine and alcohol, sources said. Marco Villa is suspected of stabbing to death William Lorini, who forlornly tried to defend himself with a spirit level, the sources said. The victim died of his injuries shortly after arriving at Milan's San Raffaele hospital.
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno
Persona investita da treno, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta
Bari, indagini della Procura sui soldi di Giancaspro
La fine dei fratellini Ciccio e Tore, la difesa chiede nuove indagini