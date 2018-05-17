Cerca

Giovedì 17 Maggio 2018 | 14:04

Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
15.05.2018

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembreterminerà il 12 giugno
16.05.2018

Persona investita da treno fra Barletta e Trinitapoli, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta
16.05.2018

x «Farò di tutto per aiutare la società»
16.05.2018

La fine dei fratellini Ciccio e Torela difesa chiede nuove indagini
16.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania
16.05.2018

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti
11.05.2018

Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»
15.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi
15.05.2018

Primo intervento al mondo con stent salva bimbo di 6 anni da ictus
16.05.2018

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari
17.05.2018

La prima arma capace di battere il raffreddore
15.05.2018

Rome

Premier-linked Carelli says 'available' to M5S (2)

Former news anchor says ready to serve M5S, Di Maio

Rome, May 17 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) MP Emilio Carelli said he could give "no comment" on Thursday when asked by ANSA about speculation he could be the premier of a M5S-League government. "As always I have made myself available to the 5-Star Movement and its political leader Luigi Di Maio," the former news anchor said after being contacted by ANSA via telephone. When asked about reports he had said he was not willing to be premier, Carelli replied: "it's not true - as I have always said, I am available to the movement".

