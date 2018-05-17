Rome
Premier-linked Carelli says 'available' to M5S (2)
Former news anchor says ready to serve M5S, Di Maio
17 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 17 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) MP Emilio Carelli said he could give "no comment" on Thursday when asked by ANSA about speculation he could be the premier of a M5S-League government. "As always I have made myself available to the 5-Star Movement and its political leader Luigi Di Maio," the former news anchor said after being contacted by ANSA via telephone. When asked about reports he had said he was not willing to be premier, Carelli replied: "it's not true - as I have always said, I am available to the movement".
