Soccer: Tearful Buffon says last Juve match Saturday (3)

Turin, May 17 - A tearful Gianluigi Buffon confirmed at a press conference on Thursday that Saturday's home game against Hellas Verona will be his last match for Juventus. "I think it's the best way to end this great adventure," the goalkeeper and captain said. "I feared that I would get to the end of my adventure in a support role or as a player whose engine had gone. "I can say that this is not the case and I'm proud of that". Buffon joined Juve from Parma in 2001 and has helped the Turin giants win nine Serie A titles and four Italian Cups. The 40-year-old, who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, said he has not yet decided what he will do next. "I've had lots of stimulating offers, both on the field, and off it, and the most stimulating of those was made by (Juventus Chairman) Andrea Agnelli," Buffon said. "I'll let these three days pass and then I'll make a final decision".