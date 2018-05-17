Milan bourse opens up, spread 150 points

Milan, May 17 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index opened 1% up on Thursday, climbing close to the 24,000 points mark, after the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League said they had reached an agreement on a government programme and were now working to identify the premier of the new executive. The market soon lost much of those gains though, and the rise was down to +0.4%, at 23,834 points, after about an hour and a half of trading. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund initially dropped but soon climbed back to the 150-basis-points mark that it crossed on Wednesday, with the yield went up to 2.12%. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, climbed sharply on Wednesday and the bourse lost 2.32% amid market fears the next government will enact populist anti-EU policies. The M5S said the programme they had agreed on with the League did not include the hypothesis of a referendum on the euro, something which had featured in the an earlier draft that was leaked to the press.