Milan
Milan bourse slumps, spread soars amid M5S-League talks (2)
Market fears about aggressive policies towards Europe
16 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 16 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was 2.8% down on Wednesday while the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed to 150 basis points. The financial markets appeared to be spooked by the possibility that the new Italian government will adopt aggressive policies with respect to the European Union as the League and the 5-Star Movement made progress on a deal for a new executive. The spread, an important gauge of investor confidence, was up to its highest level since January 11, with a yield of 2.09%.
