Rome
Rome moots using sheep to keep park and villa grass down
Mayor Raggi's idea espoused by environment chair
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - Rome has mooted using sheep and other animals to keep the grass in its parks and villas down, environment committee chair Pinuccia Montanari said Wednesday, taking up a proposal by Mayor Virginia Raggi. She said their use would be extended from the outlying Caffarella Park to "other parks and also to the major villas".
