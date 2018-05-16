Italian celebrities laud Ammaniti series 'The Miracle'

Rome, May 16 - Italian celebrities from singer Jovanotti to writer Giancarlo De Cataldo and actor Marco D'Amore have come out in praise of the new TV series by Italian author Niccolò Ammaniti, titled "The Miracle." The series premiered on May 8 and airs every Tuesday evening on Sky Atlantic HD. Jovanotti expressed his enthusiasm in a tweet calling the show "addictive" and said it is "Ammaniti in full effect". De Cataldo said he's an "unconditional fan" and said the show is "a miracle of writing, directing, acting and producing". D'Amore, who stars in (and next season will direct) the popular TV series Gomorra, tweeted that the "cast and troupe are exceptional" and called the show "intense and surprising". His co-star and friend Salvatore Esposito said he was "very curious for the upcoming episodes". Other tweets came from actor Luca Argentero, who called the show "a miracle", and actor Francesco Montanari, who said he had seen the first two episodes and called it a "great work". His former colleague on the series Romanzo Criminale, Alessandro Roja, said the show's actors and actresses are "very good" and said the story is "fascinating and deep". More praise came from television presenter Diletta Leotta and radio DJ Andrea Delogu, who said the series makes Italian television "competitive at the highest levels". Actor Frank Matano, currently starring in the film "Tonno Spiaggiato", also said the series makes Italian television take its place in the world. Viewers are using social media to praise and comment on the series, especially around a mystery in the story concerning the facial composite generated from a DNA analysis from the statue of the Virgin Mary that cries tears of blood. The face apparently seems to resemble that of tennis star Roger Federer, which has prompted a social media slogan proclaiming "God is Federer". Viewership of the series is growing, with an average of 364,000 viewers tuning in on Sky for episodes three and four on Tuesday, May 14, up 7% from the previous week's premiere. The next episodes will be aired on Tuesday, May 22 at 21:15 on Sky Atlantic HD.