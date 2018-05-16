Rome
40-page M5s-League contract, also vaccines - sources
Italexit no longer an option
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - The M5s-League government contract runs to over 40 pages with very many new points including a chapter on vaccines, sources aid Wednesday. All the points in the contract have been formally closed and there are only six that still have to be viewed by leaders Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini. An exit from the euro is no longer on the cards, M5S sources said.
