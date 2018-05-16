Giro: Yates stretches lead by winning 11th stage (5)

Osimo, May 16 - Britain's Simon Yates extended his Giro d'Italia lead by winning the 11th stage on Wednesday ahead of Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin, two seconds behind. The stage was a 156km stretch from Assisi in Umbria to Osimo in Marche. "I wanted to gain on Dumoulin above all," said Yates. Italy's Davide Formolo was third at 5"; fourth, at 8", France's Alexandre Geniez; fifth with the same time Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo; sixth Austria's Patrick Konrad; and seventh France's Thibaut Pinot, all at 8". Germany's Maximilian Schachmanm came eighth at 11", Australia's Rohan Dennis ninth at 18" and Italy's Fabio Aru tenth at 21". Briton Chris Froome lost 40 seconds on winner Yates, who had already won the mountain stage to the Gran Sasso in pink. How they finished: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 3h25'53" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 45.463 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 00'02" (+06" bonus) 3. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 00'05" (+04" bonus) 4. Alexandre Geniez (Fra) at 00'08" 5. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 6. Patrick Konrad (Aut) s.t. 7. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) s.t. 8. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) at 00'11" 9. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 00'18" 10. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 00'21" 11. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 00'23" 12. George Bennett (Nzl) s.t. 13. Diego Ulissi (Ita) at 00'26" 15. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 00'30" 16. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 00'40" General classification: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 47h08'21" (km 1,922.7, av.speed 40.781 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 00'47" 3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 01'04" 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 01'18" 5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 01'56" 6. George Bennett (Nzl) at 02'09" 7. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 02'36" 8. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 02'54" 9. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 02'55" 10. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 03'10" 11. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 03'17" 12. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 03'20" 13. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 03'25" 14. Carlos Betancur (Col) at 03'29" 21. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 06'03".