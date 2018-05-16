Rome
Rome to use sheep to keep villa grass down
Mayor Raggi's idea espoused by environment chair
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - Rome is to use sheep and other animals to keep the grass in its parks and villas down, environment committee chair Pinuccia Montanari said Wednesday, taking up a proposal by Mayor Virginia Raggi. She said their use would be extended from the outlying Caffarella Park to "other parks and also to the major villas".
