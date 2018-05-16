Brussels
Boost migrant detention centre capacity - EU (3)
Raise repatriations, open more hotspots
16 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 16 - Italy should boost the capacity of its migrant detention centres, the European Commission said Wednesday. It should also increase the number of repatriations, the EU said in a new report. The report also called on Rome to open additional hotspots for migrant registration.
