Boost migrant detention centre capacity - EU (3)

Cerca

Mercoledì 16 Maggio 2018 | 18:56

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
15.05.2018

Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità

Gioia, infortunio sul lavoromuore sottufficiale in base aerea
14.05.2018

Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea

Trony, si chiude il 31 maggio la procedura di vendita
15.05.2018

Trony, si chiude il 31 maggio la procedura di vendita

Galatina, la mafia controllavala squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti

Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa
13.05.2018

Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa

Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»
15.05.2018

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti
11.05.2018

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89
gravi due automobilisti Foto

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile
11.04.2017

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari
13.05.2018

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Rubarono gommone in portodi Otranto: presi due baresi
15.05.2018

Rubarono gommone in porto
di Otranto: presi due baresi Vd

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi
15.05.2018

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginitain ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io
14.05.2018

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginita
in ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io Vd

Migranti sbarcati a Otrantoarrestati skipper ucraini
15.05.2018

Migranti sbarcati a Otranto
arrestati skipper ucraini

Brussels

Boost migrant detention centre capacity - EU (3)

Raise repatriations, open more hotspots

Boost migrant detention centre capacity - EU (3)

Brussels, May 16 - Italy should boost the capacity of its migrant detention centres, the European Commission said Wednesday. It should also increase the number of repatriations, the EU said in a new report. The report also called on Rome to open additional hotspots for migrant registration.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Rome to use sheep to keep villa grass down

Rome to use sheep to keep villa grass down

 
Giro: Yates stretches lead by winning 11th stage (5)

Giro: Yates stretches lead by winning 11th stage (5)

 

No going back on govt - Di Maio (3)

 

No going back on govt - Di Maio (3)

 
Mattarella awaiting definitive contract, not draft (3)

Mattarella awaiting definitive contract, not draft (3)

 
Boost migrant detention centre capacity - EU (3)

Boost migrant detention centre capacity - EU (3)

 
Italy reported to EU court over PM10 levels (3)

Italy reported to EU court over PM10 levels (3)

 
Giro: Yates stretches lead by winning 11th stage (3)

Giro: Yates stretches lead by winning 11th stage (3)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

 
Migranti sbarcati a Otrantoarrestati skipper ucraini

Migranti sbarcati a Otranto
arrestati skipper ucraini

 
Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

 
Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

 
Rubarono gommone in portodi Otranto: presi due baresi

Rubarono gommone in porto
di Otranto: presi due baresi Vd

 
Barletta, ringhiera arrugginitain ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginita
in ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io Vd

 
Al via i lavori del Canale Reale

Al via i lavori del Canale Reale

 
Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

 
Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria battendo la Salernitana

Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria

 
La festa del Foggia dopo la vittoria contro la Salernitana

La festa d'arrivederci del Foggia

 
Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

 
Lecce, tartarughe protettevendute sul web: denunciato

Lecce, tartarughe protette
vendute sul web: denunciato

 
Foggia, tiro al bersaglio contro casa di pregiudicato

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio
contro casa di pregiudicato Foto

 
Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89
gravi due automobilisti Foto

 
Sequestrati beni per circa mezzo milione di euro a un pregiudicato

Sequestrati beni per circa mezzo milione di euro a un pregiudicato

 
Tre arresti a Bari per prostituzione minorile

Tre arresti a Bari per prostituzione minorile

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Soros si arrende e lascia l'Ungheria,troppa repressione

Soros si arrende e lascia l'Ungheria,troppa repressione

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Italia TV
Rubavano segnale pay tv, 5 arresti e rischio denuncia utenti

Rubavano segnale pay tv, 5 arresti e rischio denuncia utenti

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Economia TV
Facebook: rimossi 583 mln profili 'fake' e 837 mln spam

Facebook: rimossi 583 mln profili 'fake' e 837 mln spam

 
Spettacolo TV
Michael Keaton ai neolaureati: "Sono Batman"

Michael Keaton ai neolaureati: "Sono Batman"

 
Calcio TV
Comincia l'era Mancini ct: riportare in alto l'Italia

Comincia l'era Mancini ct: riportare in alto l'Italia

 
Sport TV
Golden Gala, Trost: "L'Olimpico grandissima emozione"

Golden Gala, Trost: "L'Olimpico grandissima emozione"

 

Digital Edition

16.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU