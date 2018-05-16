Brussels
Italy reported to EU court over PM10 levels (3)
Along with 5 other countries
16 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 16 - The Euroepan Commission on Wednesday reported Italy and five other countries to the European Court of Justice for breaking EU smog norms. The decision refers to repeated violations of EU limits on PM10 fine particles. Also reported for the same reason were Hungary and Romania, while France, Germany and the UK were reported for surpassing limits on nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea
Trony, si chiude il 31 maggio la procedura di vendita
Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa