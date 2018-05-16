Rome
Number of PM names but Mattarella will get one - M5S (3)
Still working on names
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League have a number of possible premier names but President Sergio Mattarella will be given one only, M5S sources said Wednesday. "We will go to the Qurinale with one name only," they said. Among the names, they said, were elected candidates but "we cannot rule out a third-party name. They said the search for a premier "is a point on which we are still working, unlike the government programme contract".
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea
Trony, si chiude il 31 maggio la procedura di vendita
Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa