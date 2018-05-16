Number of PM names but Mattarella will get one - M5S (3)

Rome, May 16 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League have a number of possible premier names but President Sergio Mattarella will be given one only, M5S sources said Wednesday. "We will go to the Qurinale with one name only," they said. Among the names, they said, were elected candidates but "we cannot rule out a third-party name. They said the search for a premier "is a point on which we are still working, unlike the government programme contract".