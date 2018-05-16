Osimo
Giro: Yates stretches lead by winning 11th stage (3)
Beats Dumoulin at Osimo
16 Maggio 2018
Osimo, May 16 - Britain's Simon Yates extended his Giro d'Italia lead by winning the 11th stage on Wednesday ahead of Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin, two seconds behind. The stage was a 156km stretch from Assisi in Umbria to Osimo in Marche. Italy's Davide Formolo was third at 5"; fourth, at 8", France's Alexandre Geniez; fifth with the same time Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo; sixth Austria's Patrick Konrad; and seventh France's Thibaut Pinot, all at 8". Germany's Maximilian Schachmanm came eighth at 11", Australia's Rohan Dennis ninth at 18" and Italy's Fabio Aru tenth at 21". Briton Chris Froome lost about 40 seconds on winner Yates, who had already won the mountain stage to the Gran Sasso in pink.
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea
Trony, si chiude il 31 maggio la procedura di vendita
Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa