Giro: Yates stretches lead by winning 11th stage (3)

Osimo, May 16 - Britain's Simon Yates extended his Giro d'Italia lead by winning the 11th stage on Wednesday ahead of Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin, two seconds behind. The stage was a 156km stretch from Assisi in Umbria to Osimo in Marche. Italy's Davide Formolo was third at 5"; fourth, at 8", France's Alexandre Geniez; fifth with the same time Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo; sixth Austria's Patrick Konrad; and seventh France's Thibaut Pinot, all at 8". Germany's Maximilian Schachmanm came eighth at 11", Australia's Rohan Dennis ninth at 18" and Italy's Fabio Aru tenth at 21". Briton Chris Froome lost about 40 seconds on winner Yates, who had already won the mountain stage to the Gran Sasso in pink.