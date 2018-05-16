Milan
Milan registers child with 2 mothers
After Turin
16 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 16 - Milan city council led by Mayor Beppe Sala has decided to register at the births office a child with two mothers, as has already happened in other Italian cities, the Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper said Wednesday. One of the mothers, Corinna Marrone Lisignoli, recently asked the Milan council to replicate what was recently done in Turin.
