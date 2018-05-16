Turin
Instructor gets 2 yrs for death of freeclimber, 12 (2)
Tito Traversa died in France in 2013
Turin, May 16 - A Turin court on Wednesday gave a two-year sentence to the instructor of promising 12-year-old freeclimber Tito Traversa on a French mountain in 2013. The owner of the climbing school was acquitted, as was the Bergamo-based producer of some of Traversa's equipment.
