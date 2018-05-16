Milan PG not opposed to Berlusconi rehabilitation (4)

Milan, May 16 - The Milan prosecutor general's office said Wednesday it would not oppose the rehabilitation granted to ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi by the surveillance tribunal that made him eligible for office again. Prosecutor General Roberto Alfonso and assistant prosecutor Maria Saracino said that ongoing cases like the Ruby Ter one are not an obstacle to a judgement that Berlusconi has shown good conduct, as also recently recognised by the supreme Court of Cassation. The Milan court last week ruled that the three-time ex-premier, media magnate and Forza Italia leader is eligible to run for office again after Carabinieri and State police filed statements saying that he met good conduct requirements as there were not "negative" reports against him, the ruling said. The court ruled that the ban from standing for office, which was related to 2013 conviction for tax-fraud in his media empire and which was due to expire next year in any case, was over. Berlusconi served the prison sentence related to the conviction by doing public service at a centre for Alzheimer's patients. The judges ruled that current cases in which Berlusconi is a defendant were not an obstacle to his "rehabilitation" regarding the tax-fraud conviction. On Wednesday Berlusconi was indicted in the so-called Ruby Ter case in Rome and his indictment in another branch of the same case was sought in Turin.