Milan
Ligresti dies at 86
Protagonist of Milan financial boom
16 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 16 - Financier Salvatore Ligresti died on Tuesday aged 86. Founder of the Fonsai property and insurance group, Ligresti was one of the protagonists of the Milanese financial world during the postwar boom. He had been in various criminal rpobes since the end of the 1980s.
