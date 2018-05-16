Vatican City
Pope sends best wishes for Ramadan
'Dialogue is key in these times of conflict'
16 Maggio 2018
Vatican City, May 16 - Pope Francis on Wednesday sent his best wishes for Ramadan which starts Thursday, saying it should be a time for the path of peace to go forward. He stressed that dialogue is "key in these times of conflict". Francis said "enough conflicts, let us seek ways of peace".
