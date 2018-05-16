Rome
Salvini and I out of govt team if necessary - Di Maio (2)
M5S leader comments on talks with League
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that he and League chief Matteo Salvini we willing to be outside the government team if this were necessary to make a M5S-League executive possible. "I hope that I can be involved in the government to put myself personally to the test, but if necessary, I and Salvini are ready to be outside," Di Maio told reporters.
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea
Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
Trony, si chiude il 31 maggio la procedura di vendita
Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa