Rome
Italy country 'prohibited to minors' - Save the Children
12.5% poor, 1 in 3 don't use Web, 40% no sport, half don't read
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - Italy is a country "prohibited to children" with almost 1.3 million or 12.5% living in absolute poverty, Save the Children said Wednesday. One in three Italian children does not use the Internet and more than 40% do not practise any sport, it said in a new report. More than half do not read books, the report said.
