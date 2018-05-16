Rome
Ready to negotiate with EU - Australian envoy
Strong interest in Italy French tells ANSA forum
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - Australian Ambassador to Italy Greg French said on free-trade talks with the European Union Wednesday that "we can't wait to start and we're ready, we hope the European Council soon gives the go ahead to the talks". Speaking at an ANSA Forum, Finch also said Australia had a "strong interest" in Italy. He said there was a "renewed confidence in investing and earning" in Italy.
