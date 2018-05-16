Rome
All govt members will be politicians - Di Maio (2)
M5S rules out presence of technocrats in govt with League
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi di Maio on Wednesday ruled out the prospect of technocrats being part of an eventual new government with the League. "All the names will be politicians because they will be chosen by the two political parties and not imposed from above," he said when asked if the next premier could be a non-political figure.
