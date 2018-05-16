Milan
Milan bourse slumps, spread soars amid M5S-League talks
Market fears about aggressive policies towards Europe
16 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 16 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was 2.8% down after five hours of trading on Wednesday while the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed to 147.9 basis points. The financial markets appeared to be spooked by the possibility that the new Italian government will adopt aggressive policies with respect to the European Union as the League and the 5-Star Movement made progress on a deal for a new executive.
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea
Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
Trony, si chiude il 31 maggio la procedura di vendita
Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa