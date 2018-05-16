Milan bourse slumps, spread soars amid M5S-League talks

Milan, May 16 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was 2.8% down after five hours of trading on Wednesday while the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed to 147.9 basis points. The financial markets appeared to be spooked by the possibility that the new Italian government will adopt aggressive policies with respect to the European Union as the League and the 5-Star Movement made progress on a deal for a new executive.