Rome
Abortion=femicide posters taken down in Rome
Don't respect individual freedom
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - Billboard posters saying abortion is the biggest cause of femicide worldwide were ordered to be taken down by city hall in Rome Wednesday. Rome city council said the posters were "injurious to respect for individual freedoms and civic and political rights." The owners of the advertising spaces have already started removing the controversial posters, sources said.
