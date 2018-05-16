Inflation slows to 0.5% in April (3)

Rome
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - Inflation slowed to 0.5% in April form 0.8% in March, ISTAT said Wednesday, confirming preliminary estimates. The national consumer price index rose 0.1% over the month and 0.5% over the year in April, the statistics agency said, saying the slowdown was largely due to energy and transport Price rises in the so-called inflation trolley tripled in April to 1.2% from 0.4% in march.
