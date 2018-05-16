Psych assessment ordered for Macerata shooter (3)

Macerata, May 16 - A psychiatric assessment has been ordered for a neo-Nazi who shot and wounded several North African migrants to 'avenge' the murder and dismemberment of an 18-year-old Roman woman allegedly by a Nigerian drug pusher in the Marche city of Macerata in February, legal sources said Wednesday. Luca Traini's soundness of mind will be assessed by psychiatrist, criminologist and writer Massimo Picozzi on May 23, the sources said. Traini, a former failed local candidate for the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, was described by his lawyer as a "gentle giant and not at all a xenophobe". "It may not seem so, but Luca Traini is a gentle giant and is not a xenophobe," said Giancarlo Giulianelli at the trial of the 28-year-old. Traini, from Tolentino, is charged with multiple attempted murder aggravated by racial hatred for the drive-by shooting of six migrants on February 3, four days after the discovery of Pamela Mastropietro's body in two suitcases. Giulianelli, the lawyer, said his client "had a momentary blackout at the psychological level due to a clear personality disorder". Traini's former middle-school teacher Patrizia Meloni told the court that he was very good at history and was a great admirer of Mussolini. A lawyer for his migrant victims asked the court to consider terrorism charges.