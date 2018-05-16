Brussels
Avramapoulos says thinks Italy will keep to migrants course
Italy a great country says migration commissioner
16 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 16 - European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Wednesday he thought Italy would keep to the same track on migrants under a prospective new populist government. He also said Italy was a great country, and important for the EU.
