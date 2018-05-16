Rome
DEF clears committee without FI votes (2)
PD abstained, text moves to floor of Lower House
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - The DEF economic blueprint was approved by the Lower House's budget committee on Wednesday, meaning the text moves to the floor of the House. The 5-Star Movement and the League voted in favour, while ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia voted against. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of outgoing Premier Paolo Gentiloni abstained.
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea
Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
Trony, si chiude il 31 maggio la procedura di vendita
Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa