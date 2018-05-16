Big steps forward in M5S-League govt talks - Salvini

Rome, May 16 - League leader Matteo Salvini said on Facebook on Wednesday that "we have made big steps forward" in government-formation talks with the 5-Star Movement. He said League the the two parties "will move on to the names" for government positions if they manage to finalise an agreement on the programme by the end of the day. "I'm happy, we are not reasoning on the names (for positions) but only on the future of Italy and we are reasoning with the M5S in a correct, constructive and positive way," Salvini said in a live Facebook broadcast. Salvini also hit back at the Financial Times for comparing the prospect of a League-M5S government to the return to the barbarians to Rome. "The FT says we are barbarians. I say that is is better to be barbarians than slaves," Salvini said on Facebook. "They are using the usual tricks, the spread. But we are going forward. I wasn't born just to make do".