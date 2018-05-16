Rome
Positive reasoning with M5S - Salvini (2)
Better barbarians than slaves - League leader hits back at FT
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that government-formation talks with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) were going well. "I'm happy, we are not reasoning on the names (for positions) but only on the future of Italy and we are reasoning with the M5S in a correct, constructive and positive way," Salvini said in a live Facebook broadcast. Salvini also hit back at the Financial Times for comparing the prospect of a League-M5S government to the return to the barbarians to Rome. "The FT says we are barbarians. I say that is is better to be barbarians than slaves," Salvini said on Facebook. "They are using the usual tricks, the spread. But we are going forward. I wasn't born just to make do".
