M5S govt will happen, time needed says Grillo (3)

(see related stories on government-formation talks) Rome, May 16 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo has said that he is confident the anti-establishment group will be able to form a government in an interview with Newsweek. "It will take some more time, but it will happen," the firebrand comedian-cum-politician said in the interview, which was also picked up by his blog. "If we aim to lower taxes for small and medium businesses, if we aim for a citizenship income, if the end is to improve the life of the people, we can then find an agreement". Grillo also repeated that the M5S wants the Italian people to have the chance to have their say on whether the euro should be the national currency. "The European Union had many merits in the past, but now it is dysfunctional," Grillo said. "It needs reform. The European Parliament has no power; the decisions are taken by the commissioners. "And if you look at who sits on the commissions, you will find one politician surrounded by seven lobbyists. Guess who makes the decisions? "Our vision for Europe is inspired by the Swiss model of direct democracy. "We are in favor of a consultative referendum on the euro. "It might be a good idea to have two euros, for two more homogeneous economical regions. One for northern Europe and one for southern Europe". Grillo,governo M5S?Ci vuole un po' di tempo ma accadrà ++ ROMA ROMA, 16 MAG - Il Movimento delle Cinque Stelle formerà un governo? "Ci vorrà ancora un po' di tempo, ma accadrà. Se puntiamo a ridurre le imposte per le piccole e medie imprese, se puntiamo a un reddito di cittadinanza, se vogliamo migliorare la vita delle persone, allora possiamo trovare un accordo". Lo dice il cofondatore del MoVimento 5 Stelle, Beppe Grillo, in un'intervista a Manfred Manera su Newsweek che lo stesso Grillo rilancia sul suo blog