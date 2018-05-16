Rome
Life expectancy 80.6 yrs for men, 84.9 yrs for women
Italians live longest in Florence and Trento, ISTAT says
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - Life expectancy in Italy in 2017 rose to 80.6 years for men and 84.9 years for women, national statistics institute ISTAT said on Wednesday. Italians could expect to live longest in Florence (84.1 years) and in the northern province of Trento (83.8 years). Conversely, life expectancy was shortest in the Campania provinces of Naples and Casterta (both 80.7 years).
