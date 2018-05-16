Life expectancy 80.6 yrs for men, 84.9 yrs for women

Rome, May 16 - Life expectancy in Italy in 2017 rose to 80.6 years for men and 84.9 years for women, national statistics institute ISTAT said on Wednesday. Italians could expect to live longest in Florence (84.1 years) and in the northern province of Trento (83.8 years). Conversely, life expectancy was shortest in the Campania provinces of Naples and Casterta (both 80.7 years).