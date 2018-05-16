Parents 'decisive' for success in life in Italy– ISTAT

Rome, May 16 - Family wealth and parental education and employment are "decisive" for success in study and work, national statistics institute ISTAT said on Wednesday. Just 18.5% of those who start from the bottom of the social ladder graduate and 14.8% find qualified work. The circle of relatives and friends is also important for finding work, accounting for 47.3% of job placements (50.6% in the south), ISTAT said.