Rome
Parents 'decisive' for success in life in Italy– ISTAT
Nearly 50% find work through relatives or friends - agency
16 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 16 - Family wealth and parental education and employment are "decisive" for success in study and work, national statistics institute ISTAT said on Wednesday. Just 18.5% of those who start from the bottom of the social ladder graduate and 14.8% find qualified work. The circle of relatives and friends is also important for finding work, accounting for 47.3% of job placements (50.6% in the south), ISTAT said.
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea
Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
Trony, si chiude il 31 maggio la procedura di vendita
Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa