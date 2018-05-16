Milan bourse down, spread up amid M5S-League govt talks

Milan, May 16 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE MIB index shed 1.52% in early trading on Wednesday, taking it below the 24,000-points mark, as the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) continue government-formation talks. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund rose to 142 basis points, up almost 12 points on Tuesday's close, with the yield up to 2.03%.