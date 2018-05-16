Turin prosecutors request Berlusconi Ruby Ter trial (3)

Cerca

Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
15.05.2018

Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità

Gioia, infortunio sul lavoromuore sottufficiale in base aerea
14.05.2018

Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea

Galatina, la mafia controllavala squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti

Trony, si chiude il 31 maggio la procedura di vendita
15.05.2018

Trony, si chiude il 31 maggio la procedura di vendita

Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa
13.05.2018

Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa

Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»
15.05.2018

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti
11.05.2018

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89
gravi due automobilisti Foto

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari
13.05.2018

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile
11.04.2017

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Rubarono gommone in portodi Otranto: presi due baresi
15.05.2018

Rubarono gommone in porto
di Otranto: presi due baresi Vd

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi
15.05.2018

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginitain ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io
14.05.2018

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginita
in ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io Vd

Migranti sbarcati a Otrantoarrestati skipper ucraini
15.05.2018

Migranti sbarcati a Otranto
arrestati skipper ucraini

Turin

Turin prosecutors request Berlusconi Ruby Ter trial (3)

Case adjourned

Turin prosecutors request Berlusconi Ruby Ter trial (3)

Turin, May 16 - Turin prosecutors on Wednesday requested that ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi be sent to trial in relation to the Piedmont leg of the so-called Ruby Ter investigation. The Ruby Ter investigation regards allegations Berlusconi paid women to lie about the true nature of the bunga bunga parties at his home, which the Forza Italia leader has always insisted were harmless, elegant soirees. The trial prosecutors also requested that a former nurse, Roberta Bonasia, be indicted. The case was adjourned until June 1. In March a Milan court indicted Berlusconi and four young women who were guests at the parties in a separate part of the probe. The ex-premier is also on trial in the main branch of the Ruby Ter case, with 23 other defendants. This Turin case is one of many stemming from the case of an underage alleged prostitute nicknamed Ruby. Berlusconi was convicted of paying for sex with her but then acquitted on the grounds he did not know her age.

