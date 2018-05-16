'Pained' pope calls for end of violence on Holy Land (3)

Vatican City, May 16 - Pope Francis on Wednesday called for the end of the wave of violence in the Holy Land and appealed for the opening of talks. "I am very worried about and pained by the intensification of tension in the Holy Land and the Middle East and the spiral of violence that increasingly moves peace, dialogue and negotiations further away," he said. "I express my great pain for the deaths and injuries... and reiterate that the use of violence never leads to peace. "War calls war, violence calls violence. "I invite all the parties involved and the international community to renew the commitment so that dialogue, justice and peace prevail". Dozens of Palestinians were killed when Israeli troops fired during protests in Gaza on Monday, the day the United States made the controversial move of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.