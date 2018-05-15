Rimini
2 cited for killing, stringing up wolf
Near Rimini
15 Maggio 2018
Rimini, May 15 - Two men were cited Tuesday for killing and stringing up a wolf near Rimini in November. The 82-year-old father of an agriturismo owner and a 47-year-old worker allegedly stunned the animal with rat poison and drove a pitchfork through its skull before stringing it up at a bus stop in the countryside. The wolf is a protected animal.
