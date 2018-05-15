Milan
Mondadori loses 13 mn Q1, confirms 2018 targets
Earnings, debt down
15 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 15 - Italy's biggest publishing house Mondadori on Tuesday posted first-quarter losses of 13.6 million euros, up from 9.2 million a year previously, but said its 2018 targets were confirmed. The group's earnings and debt were down.
Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea
Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa
Il «casco» che salva le donne sottoposte alla chemioterapia
Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
Il preside del liceo Scacchi di Bari: scuola come chiesa, niente nudità