Regeni probe to recover all Cairo metro footage (3)

Rome, May 15 - A team of Russian experts has been tasked to recover all the footage of Cairo's metro line 2 on the day Giulio Regeni disappeared, January 25, 2016, Rome and Cairo prosecutors said Tuesday. The prosecutors and technical experts have started recovering images which will be done with software developed by the Russian company, they said. Regeni went missing on the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His body, bearing signs of long torture, was found in a ditch on the road to Alexandria on February 3. Italian prosecutors say the Egyptian security apparatus is implicated in the torture and murder of the Cambridge doctoral student, who was researching street hawkers' unions, a politically sensitive topic. Regeni's mother Paola Deffendi began a hunger strike on Monday to demand the immediate release of the wife of the director of an NGO that has been assisting the family in Cairo. Amal Fathy, wife of Mohamed Lotfy who heads up the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF), was arrested by police in the early hours of May 11 for reasons that remain unclear. Alessandra Ballerini, the lawyer representing the family in its quest for truth concerning Regeni's disappearance and murder, is also participating in the hunger strike, and the pair have appealed to other women to do the same. "As women, we are particularly upset and concerned about the prolonged detention of Amal, wife of our legal consultant Lofty," the women said in a statement. "No one should ever again pay for our legitimate request for truth concerning Giulio's disappearance, torture and murder," they added.