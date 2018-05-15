Giro: Mohoric wins, Yates keeps pink jersey (3)

Gualdo Todino, May 15 - Slovenia's Matej Mohoric won the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia and Britain's Simon Yates kept the leader's pink jersey Tuesday. The stage was a 244km stretch from Penne near Pescara to Gualdo Todino near Perugia, this year's longest stage. Mohoric beat Germany's Nico Denz in a sprint finish after a two-man break. Ireland's Sam Bennett was third at 34"; fourth Italy's Enrico Battaglin, fifth Italy's Davide Ballerini, sixth Denmark's Mads Wurtz, seventh Italy's Francesco Gavazzi, eighth Colombia's Jarlinson Pantano, ninth Italy's Gianluca Brambilla and tenth Portugal's José Goncalves, all with the same time.