Regeni probe to recover all Cairo metro footage (2)

Rome, May 15 - A team of Russian experts has been tasked to recover all the footage of Cairo's metro line 2 on the day Giulio Regeni disappeared, January 25, 2016, Rome and Cairo prosecutors said Tuesday. The prosecutors and technical experts have started recovering images which will be done with software developed by the Russian company, they said. Regeni went missing on the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His body, bearing signs of long torture, was found in a ditch on the road to Alexandria on February 3. Italian prosecutors say the Egyptian security apparatus is implicated in the torture and murder of the Cambridge doctoral student, who was researching street hawkers' unions, a politically sensitive topic.