Soccer: I want to lift Italy back up high says Mancini (2)

Florence, May 15 - New Italy boss Roberto Mancini said Tuesday that he was aiming to get the national team back to the top of international football after its shock failure to qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia. "I want to be a good coach and take Italy back to the top of the world and of Europe," Mancini said at his presentation at the Italian Soccer Federation's Coverciano centre near Florence. He added that he would call talented striker Mario Balotelli, who has been left out of the national team in recent years after getting a reputation for being a maverick. Mancini gave Balotelli his senior debut in 2007 during his first stint at Inter and also worked with him when he was in charge of Manchester City.