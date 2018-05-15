Rome
Wedding insurance protects against runaway brides
Also covers rings, damages to reception venue, honeymoon
15 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 15 - New wedding insurance policies in Italy protect against runaway brides or grooms, an Italian website said Tuesday. They also offer insurance on wedding rings, damages to the reception venue and the honeymoon, the Facile.it website said. The prospective spouses will be asked to fork out 200-400 euros to put their minds at rest over common wedding worries, it said.
