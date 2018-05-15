Cerca

Gioia, infortunio sul lavoromuore sottufficiale in base aerea
14.05.2018

Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea

Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa
13.05.2018

Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa

Il «casco» che salva le donne sottoposte alla chemioterapia
14.05.2018

Il «casco» che salva le donne sottoposte alla chemioterapia

Galatina, la mafia controllavala squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti

Il preside del liceo Scacchi di Bari: scuola come chiesa, niente nudità
12.05.2018

Il preside del liceo Scacchi di Bari: scuola come chiesa, niente nudità

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari
13.05.2018

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Al via i lavori del Canale Reale
14.05.2018

Al via i lavori del Canale Reale

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti
11.05.2018

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89
gravi due automobilisti Foto

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio contro casa di pregiudicato
12.05.2018

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio
contro casa di pregiudicato Foto

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginitain ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io
14.05.2018

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginita
in ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io Vd

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Rubarono gommone in portodi Otranto: presi due baresi
15.05.2018

Rubarono gommone in porto
di Otranto: presi due baresi Vd

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi
15.05.2018

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

UNESCO chair a sign after Expo - Milan Center

Business and political leaders sign manifesto for Livia Pomodoro

UNESCO chair a sign after Expo - Milan Center

MILAN - The UNESCO chair created at Milan's Università Statale for the right and access to food awards the city and its heritage as the host of the 2015 food-themed Universal Exposition so "the international calling that this great event has inspired can remain alive", said Antonio Bettanini, the director of the Milan Center for Food Law and Policy. Bettanini was commenting on Monday the creation of the first UNESCO chair in Milan on the right to food in a manifesto promoted when Livia Pomodoro, the president of the Milan Center for Food Law and Policy, was appointed as its holder. The manifesto stressed that Pomodoro "has fought and is fighting so the legacy of Expo is confirmation of the leadership conquered by Milan and Lombardy in the perspective of sustainable development". It was signed by political and business leaders including Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, the president of Confindustria and Confcommercio, respectively Vincenzo Boccia and Carlo Sangalli, the deans of Milan's universities, Gianluca Vago (Statale), Ferruccio Resta (Politecnico), Cristina Messa (Bicocca), Letizia Moratti, Diana Bracco, Carlo Messina (CEO Banca Intesa), Giuseppe Guzzetti (president of the Fondazione Cariplo), Luciano Fontana (editor-in-chief of Corriere della Sera), to cite a few. Italy has 26 UNESCO chairs, which have the objective of promoting international cooperation among universities. Milan already hosts two - one on energy for sustainable development and another one on the conservation and architectural planning of the city's heritage, both at the Polytechnic. Overall, there are four food-themed UNESCO chairs - one in Oman, one in South Africa and two in Spain. Pomodoro said such chairs are "in the interest of humanity", stressing that Milan will not only need to focus on the right to food but also on the right to water, which will be "the great problem of the coming years". Indeed the Milan Center for Food Law and Policy will attend the Dubai Expo 2020 to discuss this theme.

