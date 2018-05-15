Milan
Baby car seats that say when kid in vehicle arrive in Italy
Made by Samsung, marketed by Chicco
15 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 15 - The first car seats with sensors that say when a baby is in the vehicle will arrive in Italy at the end of the month, sources said Tuesday. The Chicco baby chain will launch the Samsung seats for children from birth to the weight of 13 kilogrammes.
Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea
Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa
Il «casco» che salva le donne sottoposte alla chemioterapia
Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
Il preside del liceo Scacchi di Bari: scuola come chiesa, niente nudità