Vatican City
Cloistered nuns must use social media 'soberly' - Vatican
Risk of ruining silence of contemplative life
15 Maggio 2018
Vatican City, May 15 - Cloistered nuns must use social media and the media in general soberly, the Congregation for The lIfe of Consecrated Institutes said Tuesday. It said they could use the media but "with discretion and sobriety", otherwise there is a risk of "spoiling the contemplative silence and filling the cloistered life with noise, news and words".
Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea
Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa
Il «casco» che salva le donne sottoposte alla chemioterapia
Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
Il preside del liceo Scacchi di Bari: scuola come chiesa, niente nudità