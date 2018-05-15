All Embraco workers safe with 2 projects - Calenda (3)

Rome, May 15 - All 500 workers at Whirlpool's Brazilian fridge compressor unit Embraco's closed plant near Turin will be saved by new projects from two firms, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Tuesday. On the future of the plant at Riva di Chieri, he said, "today the unions were presented with the projects from the two firms who will invest in the ex-Embraco re-employing all the workers with the same rights and the same compensations, without any support of public money," he said. He said the parties would meet "next Friday at the Turin industrialists' union to understand the details of the projects, it is a good operation and it has ended up well". Embraco is moving its production to Slovakia.