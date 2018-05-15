Cerca

Martedì 15 Maggio 2018 | 16:07

Gioia, infortunio sul lavoromuore sottufficiale in base aerea
14.05.2018

Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea

Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa
13.05.2018

Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa

Il «casco» che salva le donne sottoposte alla chemioterapia
14.05.2018

Il «casco» che salva le donne sottoposte alla chemioterapia

Galatina, la mafia controllavala squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti

Il preside del liceo Scacchi di Bari: scuola come chiesa, niente nudità
12.05.2018

Il preside del liceo Scacchi di Bari: scuola come chiesa, niente nudità

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari
13.05.2018

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Al via i lavori del Canale Reale
14.05.2018

Al via i lavori del Canale Reale

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti
11.05.2018

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89
gravi due automobilisti Foto

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio contro casa di pregiudicato
12.05.2018

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio
contro casa di pregiudicato Foto

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginitain ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io
14.05.2018

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginita
in ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io Vd

Rubarono gommone in portodi Otranto: presi due baresi
15.05.2018

Rubarono gommone in porto
di Otranto: presi due baresi Vd

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi
15.05.2018

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

Migranti sbarcati a Otrantoarrestati skipper ucraini
15.05.2018

Migranti sbarcati a Otranto
arrestati skipper ucraini

Rome

Soccer: Mancini says proud to be Italy coach (2)

Time is right for me new boss says at presentation

Soccer: Mancini says proud to be Italy coach (2)

Rome, May 15 - Roberto Mancini told reporters on Tuesday that he was delighted to have been appointed Italy's new coach. "Coaching the national team is reason for pride for anyone," the former Lazio, Fiorentina, Inter, Manchester City, Galatasaray and Zenit St Petersburg coach told a news conference at the Italian soccer federation's Coverciano centre near Florence. "I think it's the right time for me". The former Italy striker has been given the task of turning around the national team after its shock failure to qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia. "It's a difficult period and much needs to be done," said Mancini, who left his post at Zenit by mutual consent with the Russian club to take over Italy. "I thought this could be the right time".

