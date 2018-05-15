Cop says told Cucchi was 'massacred' by police (3)

Rome, May 15 - A police officer told a trial of five Carabinieri, three of them accused of causing the death of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi in October 2009, that he had been told by other officers that "a boy was massacred by the lads...by the officers who made the arrest" on minor drugs charges. Carabinieri warrant officer Riccardo Casamassima said when he got to the barracks that night, another warrant officer, Roberto Mandolini, "confided in me that there had been a terrible mess because a boy had been massacred with a beating by the boys, and when he said 'boys', the idea was that it had been the officers who had made the arrest." The confirmation of the beating suffered by Cucchi, who died in hospital a week after his arrest, came from Casamassima, one of the key witnesses in the trial. Casamassima said he had suffered "reprisals" after he came forward and he had been put under a lot of pressure to retract his evidence.